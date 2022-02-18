ELI LUPTON

Bauxite senior wrestler Eli Lupton celebrates Bauxite’s fastest pin in school history earlier this season. Lupton took a 4A South Conference championship in the 182 division at the 4A South Conference Meet recently at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite.

The Bauxite Miners recently took third in the 4A South Conference Tournament and will compete in the state wrestling meet today at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.