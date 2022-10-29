Making the 4A State Tournament for the third straight season, the Bauxite Lady Miners had a tough matchup in the first round this past Tuesday in Brookland. Going up against the No. 1 Northwest Conference seed Shiloh Christian Saints, the West No. 4 seed Lady Miners would get swept, but it was close, especially at the outset.
The Saints (21-4), playing Brookland today in Hot Springs for the 4A state championship, edged the Lady Miners (11-11) 26-24 in the first set.
“I sensed the team was ready and they proved that sense correct,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said of his Lady Miners. “We came out in the first set standing tall and competed. Backing down was not in the mindset. I am so proud of this team for growing, toughening up, learning and playing together.
“Shiloh is a well-coached team that plays clean volleyball, making few unnecessary mistakes. That’s hard to beat. We played strong volleyball from the start, which gave Shiloh some fits, and pushed them out of sync a bit. We battled, then they got up 23-17. A nice run and we tied it at 24-24. We couldn’t close it out, though, and they took the first one. Because we believed we could, we went and competed.”
The Saints would take the next two sets 25-15 and 25-17, though Bauxite played well at times.
“Sets two and three were bigger battles than the scores show,” Carter said. “Rallies were consistently 12 touches and more. Both sides digging, blocking and scooping up attacks. This was some fun volleyball to play and watch. Unfortunately we couldn’t find a way to win more of those rallies than we lost. We couldn’t overcome, yet we fought. These last weeks of the season we played our best volleyball of the season. I am sad the season is over, but what a season it has been.”
Bauxite junior Madison Brown led the Lady Miners with 11 digs, adding an ace, with senior libero Bryley Bowman adding 10 digs, two aces and an assist.
“Bryley was our hoss, our stalwart,” Carter said. “I sometimes wonder how she digs up what she does. She was also big behind the line serving. With her on the back row, the team knows they have an anchor who they can trust to hold fast when it gets tough, so they play. Big-time players step up in big moments. Bryley stepped up and played tremendously.”
Junior Alyssa Hastings and sophomore Taylor Shelton both had three assists on the night against the tough Saints, with Hastings adding nine digs and an ace, and Shelton two aces and seven digs.
“Taylor and Alyssa moved the ball around very well,” Carter said. “Thanks to our defense, we were able to get attacks where we weren’t early in the year. We couldn’t convert as many kills as we wanted, or needed, but we also didn’t send many freebies over. Tay and Hastings, and Bryley too, took the digs and made us more offensive. We just couldn’t convert into kills.”
Senior McKinley Benish led the Lady Miners with three kills, sophomore Karlie Heffernan had two, and senior Lexi Bright, Bowman, junior Kaci West and sophomore Addysen Burchfield all had one kill apiece. West added four digs, with junior Brae Page getting two.
“We didn’t win against Shiloh, but we competed,” Carter said. “If we can’t find a way to compete, we won’t give ourselves a chance to win. We gave ourselves a chance. We continue to build and grow. I am very sad to come home earlier than we wanted. This group has been a joy to coach and I already miss them and miss preparing their practice.”