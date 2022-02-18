LAYLA PATRICK

Bauxite junior Layla Patrick, 23, skies for a rebound in a 46-38 win over the Mena Lady Bearcats in Arkadelphia Thursday in the 7-4A District semis. The win sets up a 7-4A title shot vs. the Nashville Scrapperettes Saturday at 6 p.m. in Arkadelphia.

The Bauxite Lady Miners would take a 46-38 victory over the Mena Lady Bearcats Thursday in the 7-4A District semifinals in Arkadelphia. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

Tags

