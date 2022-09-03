MONTICELLO – After falling hard in their season opener to the Star City Bulldogs at home, the Bauxite Miners hit the road Friday to Monticello, beating the Billies 35-20 in nonconference action.
The win puts the Miners at 1-1 overall going into next week’s final nonconference game against the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs back home at The Pit in Bauxite.
“Our guys competed very well,” Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry said of the Monticello win. “Had to overcome a little adversity. They had a few mistakes in special teams; simple mistakes that were very costly. The word of the game was to just press on to the next play. Our guys kept playing hard and had the game pretty much under control the whole second half.”
The Miners were up 16-7 after one quarter before pushing out to a 29-20 lead at the half.
According to Perry, the Bauxite defense and offense played well, but special teams blunders kept the Billies in the game early on.
“We blocked our own kick on accident,” Perry explained. “They (Billies) got a touchdown on that. They returned a kickoff … we had him pinned back and the guy got loose. We were driving the ball and one of our guys got tackled, fumbled. They picked it up and ran it back to like the 5 and scored on that drive. That was their touchdowns.”
The defense really stepped up for the Miners as senior Jorge Acosta picked off two passes to keep the Billies (1-1) at bay. Acosta wasn’t the only Miner defender stepping up Friday.
“Hunter McWilliams played great,” Perry said. “Logan Dahlstrom played great. Noah Adams was another on defense who played really well.”
Inconsistent on offense in last week’s loss, the Miners would put drives together, with sophomore Marcus Wimberly scoring twice on a rushing touchdown and reception, with senior quarterback Hunter Ferrell throwing two TDs, one on a screen pass to Wimberly and one on a jump ball reception to junior receiver Isaiah Rivera.
“We drove the ball well all game and do something silly and shoot ourselves in the foot, but they continued to fight,” Perry said of his Miners. “Hats off to Monticello, but we ran the ball really well. Our offensive line did good. Hunter Ferrell threw the ball really well. He had a lot of big pass plays.”
A big win on the road bodes well for Bauxite’s confidence going into Friday’s match with the Mustangs.
“Obviously our goal is to try and win conference,” Perry said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time. We feel like when we’re healthy and clicking, we could be pretty good. We’ve got some tools. We’re big for Bauxite on both the O- and D-lines … it’s as big and experienced as we’ve been.”