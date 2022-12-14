GRACIE MCDADE

Bauxite senior Gracie McDade, 11, puts up a shot in a 52-23 win over Pulaski Academy this past Friday in Bauxite. McDade just missed out on a double-double, scoring nine points and pulling down nine rebounds in the win. 

 

The Bauxite Lady Miners had little resistance in netting their first 5-4A Conference win this past Friday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. The Lady Miners jumped to a 33-16 lead at the half en route to a 52-23 victory over the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins on Friday. 