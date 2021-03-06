CARLEY CLARK

Bauxite sophomore Carley Clark, throws a pitch during a 6-1 win over Junction City Thursday in Bauxite.

The Bauxite Lady Miners softball team picked up its first win of the season, 6-1 over Junction City Thursday in Bauxite. Read full story in Saturday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you