BAUXITE SOCCER SENIORS

The Bauxite soccer seniors celebrate on senior night this past Tuesday at The Pit in Bauxite. From left are seniors Eric Mendoza, Roman Muniz, Luis Muniz, Josh Westbrook, photographer Alexis McDade, Payton Dumas, Jack Albert, Hannah Graham and Nadia Patino.

The Bauxite Lady Miners won the 4A South Conference with a 2-0 shutout over the Malvern Lady Leopards this past Tuesday and take the South No. 1 seed into next week's 4A State Tournament. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.