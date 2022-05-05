The Bauxite Lady Miners won the 4A South Conference with a 2-0 shutout over the Malvern Lady Leopards this past Tuesday and take the South No. 1 seed into next week's 4A State Tournament. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
