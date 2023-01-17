ABBY BEENE

Bauxite senior Abby Beene, 3, takes a shot in a 60-32 win over the Robinson Lady Senators Friday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Beene led all scorers with 19 points. 

BAUXITE – After a slow start to 5-4A Conference play, the Bauxite Lady Miners are on a roll, winning their sixth straight game after a 60-32 rout over the Robinson Lady Senators this past Friday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. The win puts Bauxite at 17-5 overall, 4-2 in league action, which is good for third place behind Clinton (5-0) and Heber Springs (5-1), the Lady Miners lone two conference losses this season. 