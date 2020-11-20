BRAYDEN BROWN

Bauxite senior Brayden Brown, 14, takes a shot in a game earlier this season. Brown finished with nine points in a 47-21 rout over Conway Christian in Conway Thursday.

 

The Bauxite Miners defeated the Conway Christian Eagles 47-21 on the road Thursday night. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

