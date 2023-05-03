MADLYNN FERRELL

Bauxite senior Madalynn Ferrell makes contact in a 10-1 win over White Hall Monday on the road. Ferrell went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs in the win as Bauxite will play the Southside Southerners to start 4A East Regional play on Thursday in Little Rock.

WHITE HALL – After sweeping both the 5-4A Conference and 5-4A District Tournament championship last week, the Bauxite Lady Miners had no trouble in a tuneup game before the 4A East Regional this Thursday. On Monday, Bauxite blasted the 5A South White Hall Lady Bulldogs 10-1 on the road to improve to 23-5 overall, winning its fifth in a row. 

