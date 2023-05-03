WHITE HALL – After sweeping both the 5-4A Conference and 5-4A District Tournament championship last week, the Bauxite Lady Miners had no trouble in a tuneup game before the 4A East Regional this Thursday. On Monday, Bauxite blasted the 5A South White Hall Lady Bulldogs 10-1 on the road to improve to 23-5 overall, winning its fifth in a row.
