LITTLE ROCK – Winners of five straight coming into Tuesday’s conference match at Robinson, the Bauxite Lady Miners looked like spring break did not affect their production much as they rolled to a 19-2 win.
Bauxite bombs Robinson on road
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
-
-
Latest News
- Benton blows by Lake Hamilton
- Hornets net shutout over Central
- White no-hits Tigers in rout
- Bauxite bombs Robinson on road
- Panthers push past Wolves for South win
- Hornets drop another close one, fall in 3rd straight
- Robinson powers past Miners for DH sweep
- Mayor: Bryant growing, tax revenue on the rise
Most Popular
Articles
- Bonnie Johnson, founder of Helping Hands, dies
- Everett Ford receives top honor for third year in a row
- Bryant rebounds with 3 wins in Classic
- Attorney General files complaint against Benton-based business
- Bryant School Board hears first report of LEARNS Act impact
- Benton City Council puts hold on mini-storage construction for a year
- Beene All-State, Bauxite earns more honors
- 50th anniversary of Vietnam War's end to be marked March 30
- Lady Cards land 3 on All-Conference list
- Resident brings library concerns to Quorum Court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.