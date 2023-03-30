CARLEY CLARK

Bauxite senior Carley Clark throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Clark earned the win in a 19-2 victory over the Robinson Lady Senators Tuesday in Little Rock. 

LITTLE ROCK – Winners of five straight coming into Tuesday’s conference match at Robinson, the Bauxite Lady Miners looked like spring break did not affect their production much as they rolled to a 19-2 win.

