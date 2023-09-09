BAUXITE – After a couple tough losses last week, the Bauxite Lady Miners got back on the winning track Thursday in 4A West Conference play at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. In a close match throughout, the Lady Miners came away with a 3-1 win (25-22, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23) over the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers to improve to 3-1 in the West, 4-4 overall.
It was a big win after last week’s losses against nonconference foe Beebe and West foe Fountain Lake, which is undefeated on the season.
“Last week’s losses to Beebe and Fountain Lake were frustrating,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said. “We had our opportunities against a bigger, faster Beebe team, but found ways to play flat and uninspired which led us to find ways to lose. Getting swept by the Cobras was eye-opening and infuriating. A first set tail-whipping by another slow start from us. Followed by being up in both sets two and three, even set point for us, but then giving it away while Fountain Lake was playing well. We were flat and not growing, so change was in order.”
Some time off gave Carter and the Lady Miners some perspective.
“No game for seven days gave me some time to analyze things like rotations, stats and body language,” the Coach started, “We spent a week discussing growth, change, positions, working on technique and even a 6 a.m. session working on the mental side of ourselves to gain a better understanding of what it takes to move from average to good to great. I have challenged myself and the players to rise up and fight to be great.”
Carter would also shake some things up against the Lady Badgers on Thursday.
“I ran four different rotations against Arkadelphia,” he said. “Our early season rotation has not allowed me much flexibility in substitutions. We’re pushing for someone to step up to be “that” player who can both hit and defend with higher effectiveness and play all-around. Kaci West is now playing with a hunger and fire I have not seen from her before. I am both pleased and proud of her for doing everything she could to come back rapidly from a preseason injury and then stepping with a great coachable attitude and high effort. As she gets more reps, I expect her effectiveness to continue her rise.”
The Lady Miners would have 11 service aces on the day, led by senior Alyssa Hastings with four, while the senior West, junior Taylor Shelton and senior Jaycee McClellan added two apiece.
“Our serving overall was better but not yet great,” Carter said. “It’s a positive trend. With the exception of the fourth set, we served very cleanly. Tough but “in” is our mantra. We need to be more “in” right now while staying tough.”
West led the way with 11 kills, with sophomore Ali Butler also getting double digits with 10. Sophomore Erin Heidelberg and junior Karlie Heffernan spiked down seven kills each, while junior Alysia Garner, Hastings, sophomore Rachael Clark and Shelton had three apiece.
“We continue to emphasize aggressive attacks and forward plays,” Carter said. “We falter when we try to softly tip and roll balls to a hole. We must hit aggressively. When we do that we are much more effective. Ali, Erin and Rachael continue to grow. They simply need to push, push, push on attacks, and in so doing, will get better at targeting the kill. Kaci’s aggressiveness is showing in her kill numbers. We also pushed our creativity more with attacks from the back row. We must continue that.”
Hastings would lead the way with 25 assists, with Shelton adding 10, while senior Madison Brown led the way with 22 digs, with West adding 15 and Shelton 10.
“We are working to find our defense and move it from solid to unbreakable,” Carter said. “I am seeing some good things, but not enough yet. I expect someone to soon elevate above the group and become that true defender. McClellan, Jacklyn (Price), (Ashlyn) Robinson are capable of being that player. Shelton and (Madison) Lawhon could be that player. A few more might be able to grow into it. Madison is working on becoming more consistent in her libero role; we need her to be a stalwart.”
The Lady Miners have a busy week coming up as they hit the road to Ashdown in more West play before hosting tops squad Mena (6-0 in the West) Tuesday in a “Whiteout” game. Bauxite also hosts Waldron Thursday in league action.