KACI WEST

Bauxite senior Kaci West, 7, spikes a ball in a match earlier this season. West had a good all-around match in a 3-1 win over Arkadelphia in Bauxite Thursday. 

BAUXITE – After a couple tough losses last week, the Bauxite Lady Miners got back on the winning track Thursday in 4A West Conference play at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. In a close match throughout, the Lady Miners came away with a 3-1 win (25-22, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23) over the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers to improve to 3-1 in the West, 4-4 overall. 

