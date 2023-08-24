BAUXITE – Falling in a very close match to Episcopal to start the season on Monday, the Bauxite Lady Miners looked to have an early night against 4A West foe Malvern Lady Leopards at Fred Dawson Gym Tuesday in Bauxite. Malvern took the first two sets 25-15 and 27-25, but Bauxite (1-1, 1-0) flipped the script the next three sets, winning 25-22 and 25-19 before handling Malvern 15-6 in the fifth and final set. 

ALYSIA GARNER

Bauxite junior Alysia Garner, 16, celebrates during a 3-2 win over Malvern to begin 4A West Conference play Tuesday in Bauxite. The Lady Miners lost the first two before coming back to win three. 