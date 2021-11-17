ABBY BEENE

Bauxite junior Abby Beene scores a basket in a game earlier this season. Beene had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-38 win over White Hall on the road Tuesday.

The Bauxite Lady Miners picked up a 53-38 road win over the White Hall Lady Bulldogs Tuesday. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

