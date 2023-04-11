BRYLEY BOWMAN

Bauxite senior Bryley Bowman digs out a throw in a 7-5 win over North Little Rock Thursday in nonconference action. It was the Lady Miners eighth straight win to improve to 13-3 overall. 

BAUXITE – The Bauxite Lady Miners (12-3, 3-0) welcomed North Little Rock to town Thursday in a nonconference matchup. Going strong to start the season, Bauxite was able to hold off the Charging Wildcats late, winning 7-5.

Tags

Recommended for you