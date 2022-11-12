Thursday night at Dawson Gymnasium was an emotional one for a few reasons.
Harmony Grove Head Coach Andy Brakebill returned to his stomping grounds for the first time since leaving the helm of the Miners basketball program where he coached for seven seasons.
“I had a lot of fun going back,” Brakebill said. “I have a lot of good memories there and it is always fun going back in that atmosphere.”
On the opposite side sat Miners Head Coach Brandon Kelly, former Harmony Grove assistant coach and head baseball coach.
Needless to say, there was plenty reason to take in the early-season contest.
With Harmony Grove coming off a blowout win over Saline County Homeschool, the Cardinals entered Thursday looking for more.
Despite the towering lineup that the Cardinals battled the Miners with, Bauxite would come away with the narrow win, beating Harmony Grove 57-53.
“I have so much respect for Harmony Grove and Coach Brakebill. That is a great school,” Kelly said. “We had some new faces and younger guys. The first game of the year, as crowded as it was in there, I really thought the guys played extremely hard. We battled back from some early-season mistakes and came out on top.”
Harmony Grove took a slim lead after the first quarter, besting Bauxite 9-7. However, the Miners would quickly light a fire as they put up 18 in the second quarter to lead 25-21 at the break.
With both teams battling all night, Harmony Grove’s defense became the storyline of the third quarter, holding Bauxite to 10. The Cardinals would add 17 to their total, leading Bauxite 38-35 with a quarter to go.
Needing one last defensive performance in the fourth the escape with victory, the Cardinals would allow their biggest scoring quarter of the game as Bauxite put up 20 to come from behind for the victory.
The Cardinals, too, shot well in the fourth, scoring 15 of their own.
“Bauxite did a really good job of using their quickness to set us up all night,” Brakebill said. “We have been preaching to our guys for several weeks now that if we didn’t stop playing too fast and turning the ball over, then it was going to get us at some point.
“Hopefully our kids understand after last night’s game that if we don’t take care of the ball we are not going to have a chance to win games. But I thought our kids really battled. I really like the potential of our team, we just have to take care of the ball and value it.”
Blake Ammons was on fire for the second straight game, leading the Cardinals with 16 points. Tyler McCormick followed nicely with 14 of his own despite being held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“I have been really impressed the way Blake has played the first two games,” Brakebill said. “He is 6-9 so he is long and active. He is playing hard. Probably the hardest I have seen him play since I coached him.
“McCormick is energy all the time and always around the ball. He is a fun kid to coach and just wants to win. We just have a lot to learn. If we can figure it out we will have a good year.”
For Bauxite, the Miners turned to Carter Temple, who led with 13 points, and Cornelius Reed, who followed with 12.
“Reed really stood out. He was our difference-maker,” Kelly said of Reed. “His ability to guard and cause deflections and score in transition was great. I really thought he had a breakout game.”
Starting the season off with a big win, Kelly and company are hoping the momentum continues as the season progresses.
“I knew we were going to be mismatched with their size inside but I thought we had better guard play,” Kelly said. “Those kids from Harmony Grove are tough. But being able to persevere and stay the course, making sure we are doing the little things right. (Thursday) had all the ebbs and flows of a first game to kind of prepare us for game two and get a little better game to game.”
For the Cardinals, it was their second game of the week after defeating Saline County Homeschool 74-20 on Tuesday.
Ammons was the go-to guy then as well, leading with 16. McCormick complemented, too, adding 14 in the victory. Eleven Cardinals would score in the game.
Both Harmony Grove and Bauxite will be back in action Tuesday as the Cardinals travel to Abundant Life and Bauxite takes on Cutter Morning Star on the road.
Both tilts are set to begin at 7 p.m.