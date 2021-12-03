The Bauxite Lady Miners fell in a heartbreaker, a 39-38 loss to the Mt Vernon/Enola Lady Warhawks in the semifinals of the Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament in Haskell Thursday. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Sophomore Sensation: Receiver shining star for reigning champs
- Bauxite comes up just short in semis
- Paid in full: City officials celebrate Benton Event Center early pay off
- Lane closures planned during month for construction
- Benton sweeps Lakeside at home
- Bryant blows out Clinton in Classic
- Bryant Water Department online payment portal is down
- Small town Christmas planned in Benton
Most Popular
Articles
- Small town Christmas planned in Benton
- Lane closures planned during month for construction
- Paid in full: City officials celebrate Benton Event Center early pay off
- Sophomore Sensation: Receiver shining star for reigning champs
- Man pleads guilty to two counts of murder
- Bryant Water Department online payment portal is down
- Benton sweeps Lakeside at home
- Hornets, Cats meet again with title trip on line
- A life well lived: Rainey remembered by family for her humor, adventurous spirit
- Bryant PD investigating early morning shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.