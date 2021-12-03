GRACIE HILL

Bauxite junior Gracie Hill shoots in a 39-38 heartbreaking loss to the Mt Vernon/Enola Lady Warhawks Thursday in the semifinals of the Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament in Haskell. Hill led the Lady Miners with nine points in the loss.

