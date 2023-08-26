RACHAEL CLARK

Bauxite sophomore Rachael Clark goes up for a spike in a 3-0 sweep over Camden Fairview on the road Thursday. Clark was one of three Lady Miners to have five kills on the night. 

 

CAMDEN – The Bauxite Lady Miners cruised to a 3-0 sweep over the Camden Fairview Lady Cardinals Thursday on the road to improve to 2-0 in the 4A West, 2-1 overall. Bauxite handled the Lady Cards 25-15, 25-8 and 25-19 to complete the sweep. 