CAMDEN – The Bauxite Lady Miners cruised to a 3-0 sweep over the Camden Fairview Lady Cardinals Thursday on the road to improve to 2-0 in the 4A West, 2-1 overall. Bauxite handled the Lady Cards 25-15, 25-8 and 25-19 to complete the sweep.
“So good to be 2-0 in conference to start the season,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said. “Feels real good. After being down by two sets to start (Tuesday vs. Malvern), we’ve rolled off (six) sets in a row. That won’t always be so, but we will try to keep it going. Standings in conference are about what I thought they might be after the first slate of games.”
Bauxite, Mena and Magnolia all stand at 2-0, with Fountain Lake at 1-0 through the first week of the season.
“We played OK in the first set, but our serves were soft and short,” Carter said. “We killed our own runs by dropping unnecessary misses. I am OK with a missed serve if it is a good aggressive serve attempt. That’s not what we were missing. We are able to correct those in sets two and three, which enabled us to take over the game.”
Not only did the Lady Miners correct their early miscues, they would finish with 24 aces on the day, led by senior Alyssa Hastings’ seven, senior Madison Brown’s six and senior Jaycee McClellan’s five.
“We continue to grow through experience,” Carter said. “The challenge was to stay up mentally, keep our eyes open to see the court so we could pinpoint the floor and put kills in open space. We were more effective this game.”
Three Lady Miners led the way with five kills each, including sophomores Erin Heidelberg, who added two blocks, Rachael Clark and Ali Butler, while junior Alysia Garner had four kills and sophomore Taylor Lisko added two.
“Butler, Heidelberg, Clark and Garner were effective,” Carter said. “Garner played particularly clean and made the most of her chances. Karlie (Heffernan) was strong on her net defense.
“We just have to keep working and learning,” Carter said. “Persist in our learning and growth. Find ways to play bigger and cleaner.”
Junior Taylor Shelton led the way with nine assists, adding two aces, followed by Hastings’ six dishes.
“Taylor and Hastings, solid as usual,” the Coach said. “Stalwarts. Worked on creativity and movement offense. I like to see that.”
Sophomore Jacklyn Price led the way with seven digs on the back row, adding four aces, while Brown had five digs in the sweep.
Bauxite will end its busy opening week to the season with a trip to Little Rock to play in Spikefest, but are right back at it early this week.
“This weekend we will keep working on ourselves at Spikefest,” Carter said. “The rigor of the first two weeks with six game days and a tournament can be rough. We’re working to keep our endurance up with the weight room and therapy, and a variety of lineups. I want to be as fresh as possible for our conference matchup late next week, while also competing at the highest level possible against Harmony Grove (Monday) and Beebe (Tuesday) early in the week. Rest, rehydrate, refuel, recover.”
The Bauxite junior varsity also had a sweep Thursday, beating Camden 25-19 and 35-33.