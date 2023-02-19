STEPHANIE RICO

Bauxite junior Stephanie Rico, 12, takes a shot in a 57-51 win over Heber Springs on the road Thursday to finish the regular season. The Lady Miners take the league No. 3 seed into the 4A East Regional next week. 

 

HEBER SPRINGS – Playing in a makeup game Thursday due to icy conditions during their regularly schedule 5-4A Conference game, the Bauxite Lady Miners pulled off a big road upset, downing the Heber Springs Lady Panthers 57-51 to wrap the regular season. The Lady Miners avenged a 51-46 loss to the Lady Panthers on Dec. 16 and take a four-game win streak into the 4A East Regional in Clinton beginning on Wednesday. 

Tags

Recommended for you