HEBER SPRINGS – Playing in a makeup game Thursday due to icy conditions during their regularly schedule 5-4A Conference game, the Bauxite Lady Miners pulled off a big road upset, downing the Heber Springs Lady Panthers 57-51 to wrap the regular season. The Lady Miners avenged a 51-46 loss to the Lady Panthers on Dec. 16 and take a four-game win streak into the 4A East Regional in Clinton beginning on Wednesday.
Bauxite downs Heber on road for 4th straight
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bauxite downs Heber on road for 4th straight
- Miners wrap season with OT road win
- Passing the Torch: Kehner resigns after 15 years as GR head coach
- Veteran's life saved by first black Naval aviator and wingman
- Stella Stevens, star of 'The Nutty Professor,' is dead at 84
- Royal Players hold auditions for "Hello Dolly"
- Bryant Planning approves Lindsey Pools requests
- Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Haskell officers accused of Fourth Amendment violations
- 3 Benton students receive Hardin Scholarship
- Brakebill attributes player growth to 22-23 success
- Saline Memorial among 25% of hospitals compliant with federal rule
- New Beginnings to celebrate 20 years
- HB 1399 seeks to take government actions out of public view
- Veteran's life saved by first black Naval aviator and wingman
- Lady Miners net 20 again
- Haskell passes water project resolutions, gives K-9
- Crowning set for new pageant titles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.