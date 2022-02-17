RHOADES CROSS

Bauxite seniors Jaylin Rhoades, left, and Lindsey Cross are all smiles after signing to play volleyball at the next level Wednesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite.

Bauxite Lady Miners volleyball duo Jaylin Rhoades and Lindsey Cross signed to play at the next level Wednesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

Tags

Recommended for you