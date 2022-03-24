ABBY BEENE

Bauxite junior Abby Beene, 3, takes a shot in the first round of the 4A State Tournament in a loss to Gentry earlier this season. Beene and three other Lady Miners earned postseason honors recently.

The Bauxite Lady Miners earned postseason honors recently after a record-breaking season. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

Tags

Recommended for you