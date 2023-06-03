BRYLEY BOWMAN

Bauxite senior Bryley Bowman competes in a game this past season. Bowman earned All-State honors. 

BAUXITE – After reaching the 4A semifinals for the first time since winning the state championship in 2018, the Bauxite Lady Miners had plenty of postseason honors this past year. Three earned AAA All-State, another a 5-4A All-State and six more garnered 5-4A All-Conference accolades after helping the Lady Miners to their second straight 27-6 record and sweeping conference, district and regionals before dropping to eventual state champion Gravette in the semis. 

EMMA KING

Bauxite sophomore Emma King takes a cut in a game this past season. King earned All-State honors. 
MJ BERMINGHAM

Bauxite sophomore MJ Bermingham, foreground, celebrates a home run this past season. Bermingham earned All-State honors. 
KATIE WELLS

Bauxite junior Katie Wells competes in a game this past season. Wells earned 5-4A All-State honors.

