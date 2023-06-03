BAUXITE – After reaching the 4A semifinals for the first time since winning the state championship in 2018, the Bauxite Lady Miners had plenty of postseason honors this past year. Three earned AAA All-State, another a 5-4A All-State and six more garnered 5-4A All-Conference accolades after helping the Lady Miners to their second straight 27-6 record and sweeping conference, district and regionals before dropping to eventual state champion Gravette in the semis.
Bauxite senior Bryley Bowman, and sophomores MJ Bermingham and Emma King claimed AAA All-State, while junior Katie Wells took the league All-State honor.
Bowman was excellent in her final season batting .416 with a .487 OBP (on-base percentage) and crazy 1.408 OPS (on-base plus slugging). Bowman led the team in doubles (15) and runs (48), while adding 12 homers and 48 RBIs, both second on the squad. She also had six stolen bases.
“She just had a phenomenal season at the plate,” Bauxite Coach Madeleine Rhodes, who has led Bauxite to a 69-23 record the past three years, said. “Really got hot that second part of the season and found her swing. Just really a kid, when she’s up there … No. 1 she could put it over (the fence) at any point, and No. 2 she works to move runners, she works for base hits. She is thinking through her at-bat. She’s trying to score runs and she’s just really smart on the bases. We will definitely miss that, for sure.”
Just a sophomore, King continued her prowess at the plate this year. King led the way in many statistical categories, including average (.500), OBP (.602), OPS (1.719), slugging (1.117), hits (47), triples (three), home runs (14) and walks (21), while striking out just nine times. She added 10 doubles, six steals and 34 runs, and advanced her game from her freshman season.
“The thing about last year, when she started getting walked I think it frustrated her a lot and kind of came out of that in a little slump and slowed her down,” Rhodes explained of King. “This year when she started getting walked, she handled it with grace. When she did get good pitches, she hit them hard. Absolutely another great season.”
The sophomore Bermingham has pulled double duty for the Lady Miners, excelling in the circle and at the plate to take All-State.
Bermingham posted a 2.74 ERA with 144 strikeouts vs. 33 walks in 112.1 innings pitched. Bermingham also batted .383 with a 1.235 OPS with 13 doubles, eight homers and 34 RBIs.
“She’s just coming into her junior year and still growing,” Rhodes beamed about Bermingham. “She got honed in on pitching at the end of the season, but she’s another who is extremely ball smart and wants to produce for her team. She had another excellent year at the plate and did her thing. And again, great on the mound.”
After missing her sophomore season to injury, Wells stepped up and took control behind the plate while batting .369 with six doubles and 22 RBIs.
“Katie didn’t play at all last year,” Rhodes explained about Wells’ wrist injury. “That was really tough on her last year to have to sit out and not be with her team. When we hit the field in January, we just saw a side of Katie I’ve never seen. She was getting after it, no matter where we put her. All that effort and hard work came through this season. She was really consistent at the plate and was solid behind the plate. I was really proud of her, especially coming off of injury.”
Earning 5-4A All-Conference honors for Bauxite were seniors Carley Clark and Madalynn Ferrell, juniors Skylar Hoyt, Jaycee McClellan and Kaci West, with sophomore Lexi Childress also taking AC.
“It’s basically the rest of my starters got All-Conference,” Rhodes said.
Clark was also effective in the circle as she split time with Bermingham. Clark finished her senior season with a 2.75 ERA with 74 strikeouts vs. 26 walks in 84 innings.
Ferrell hit .373 with 13 doubles and two triples, knocking in 24 while scoring 26 runs.
Hoyt hit .275 with a .383 OBP with six doubles, three triples, a homer with 26 runs and 18 RBIs, adding six steals.
McClellan tied Bowman with 119 plate appearances, adding a .344 average and .466 OBP, six doubles, a triple, 16 RBIs and 42 runs, which was second on the team. McClellan also had a second-best 18 walks and led the team with eight stolen bases.
West hit .316 with 22 runs and 19 RBIs, while Childress hit .286 with a .400 OBP, 23 runs, 11 RBIs and four steals.
Rhodes was pleased how her team gelled this past year, especially after spring break.
“They just kind of really grew together and really clicked at the right time,” the Coach said. “We always say that after spring break is when Bauxite seems to pull it together and they did. They had great games before spring break, but after you could really tell they started to play as a team.
“They had a great district tournament, went undefeated in conference, undefeated in district, undefeated in regionals and run-ruled every team in the regional. They were just clicking. Nothing to be disappointed about. The state tournament, there was a lot to play there and we just didn’t come out like we needed to and play our usual game.
“I was proud of them and the way they found it at the right time and came together. The team has always had a ton of energy. We kind of thrive off that energy, but they really hyped it up in district, regional and state. It was really fun to watch and be a part of.”
And the future looks bright for Bauxite, basically just losing starting seniors Bowman, Clark and Ferrell, while also saying goodbye to seniors Harley Williams and McKinley Benish.
“We have a lot returning,” Rhodes explained. “We have some really good freshmen coming up. We all knew Bermingham, Childress, King, when they came up as freshman, I would almost say this freshman group is just as strong. Of course they’re still young, got some growing to do, but they play a lot of ball. A lot of softball.
“We lost some pivotal positions and some really good leadership, so we’re going to have to fill some holes, but I feel really confident with what we’re retuning. Our junior class is hungry, they’re ready to lead this group.”