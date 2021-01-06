OLIVIA MCADE

Bauxite senior Olivia McDade, 33, dribbles in a 44-42 win over the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. McDade tied a career high with 15 points in the win. 

The Bauxite Lady Miners came out victors over the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers in 7-4A Conference play Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. It was the Lady Miners first league win of the year. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

