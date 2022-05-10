EMMA KING

Bauxite freshman Emma King makes contact in a 5-3 loss to Nashville in the 4A Regional title game in Malvern Monday night. King had a big regional, hitting three home runs.

Winning their first two games of the 4A South Regional in Malvern, the Bauxite Lady Miners would fall 5-3 to the Nashville Scrapperettes Monday night in the regional championship game. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

