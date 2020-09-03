In a hard-fought battle Tuesday against the Episcopal Lady Wildcats, the Bauxite Lady Miners were edged 3-2 for their first loss of the season at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Bauxite won the first set 25-23 before Episcopal tied the match up with a 25-16 win. Bauxite went ahead in the third set with a 25-17 victory, but the Lady Wildcats won 25-18 in the fourth before taking the final set 15-4.
“I am so proud of my team,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said. “They looked adversity in the eye right before first serve and never backed down. When (Haley) Howard went down with an apparent agonizing injury in warmups just before we were about to take the court forcing me to make immediate lineup changes, I was concerned our mentality would be one of “uh oh”. The ladies showed me they’re made of much more.”
The Lady Miners (1-1) went toe-to-toe with a very strong Lady Wildcats (4-0) team, which is ranked fourth in the state, according to maxpreps.com and won the 3A state tournament last year.
“The team rallied and played with emboldened passion against Episcopal’s front line of height and power,” Carter said. “We shook off the early-season rust and competed at a high level against a high quality opponent for the entire night.”
Bauxite junior Jaylin Rhoades was big at the net all night, leading the Lady Miners with 12 kills, with a 71 percent kill percentage, and adding two blocks. Junior Lindsey Cross had seven kills, a team-leading three blocks and an ace. The junior Howard and sophomore Lexi Bright had five kills apiece.
“Rhoades and Cross were throwing darts [on] the floor and putting up a wall of defense,” Carter said. “Bright and Howard, who returned in the second set after being examined by trainers, both added kills and solid net defense.
“We played aggressively at and above the net for the entire match. Our defense was as strong as I could have desired.”
Junior Victoria Lockhart led the way with seven digs and two aces, with senior Riley Larkin adding three digs and two aces. Sophomore setter Kayla Bubbus had 30 assists on the night.
“Lockhart seemed to be everywhere on the court making pass after pass and digging up extremely hard-hit down balls from their middle hitter,” Carter said. “Bubbus again moved the ball around setting up shots with effectiveness. She played every point for us. She’s settling in to the role I have asked her to play. I’m very pleased with her quick maturation.
“We lost but we grew up. We refused to back down. I am excited to now get into conference action against Arkadelphia.”
The Lady Miners will host the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers today for senior night at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Ninth grade begins at 4:30 p.m., with junior varsity and varsity to follow.