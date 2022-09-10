After a high of upsetting the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras last week to move to 2-1 in the 4A West Conference, the Bauxite Lady Miners volleyball team went to a low this past Thursday in more league play vs. the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers on the road. The Badgers would sweep Bauxite 3-0, though the scores stayed close for the most part, like many of the Lady Miners previous losses. Bauxite moved to 2-6 overall, 2-2 in conference play after Thursday’s loss.
Arkadelphia upended the Lady Miners 25-22, 25-22 in the first two sets before taking the final 25-16.
“The ups and downs of the maturation process are ruthless sometimes,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said. “Arkadelphia did what they needed to do to succeed. We did not. We could have, and by this point should have, played better than we did. Some of that was Arkadelphia’s ability to cover the court using their great athletic scrappiness, thus forcing us to work harder and more creatively to get the ball down for a kill, which we did not do well.
“We played hard overall, yet we did not have every player give max effort on every single attempt of every single play. We have to grow up and understand what it takes to succeed at the level we say we want to succeed. It takes every player, on every play, to play with everything.”
Despite the defeat to Arkadelphia (6-3, 3-2), the young Lady Miners are showing good effort overall.
“One thing I do notice with this group is they have bought into the process,” Carter said. “The sweat and work are showing results. They are beginning to trust more soundly and deeply the process of growth that leads to winning. They are more open to learning and adjusting.
“Earlier in the season we made a lot of unnecessary mental mistakes. We are now making fewer mental mistakes and have begun making more aggressive playing errors, which shows me growth is occurring. We are making better decisions overall and are now working on the craft of attack, of digging, of setting, et cetera. We’re growing.”
The Lady Miners gave Arkadelphia all it wanted the first two sets.
“Our defense is strong,” the Coach said. “We get touches on almost every ball that comes across the net. And we’re getting better. (Bryley) Bowman continues to be our anchor. Consistently solid in play, directs the traffic, and pushes/pulls her teammates.
“(Madison) Brown has settled in so quickly I sometimes forget she didn’t play any points last year in varsity or JV because of ankle injuries. (Rachel) Barnett has stepped in and with each game is improving. (Lexi) Bright, (Taylor) Shelton, (Alyssa) Hastings, (Kaci) West are all covering their wings better.
“I like our defense, but we have to give them some help up front before the ball ever gets to them. At times our defensive net pressure is good, but we have to work on the details of vertically defending against hitters. Our blocks have to be closed. Our blocking speed is improving, but we have to get down the net faster and elevate higher. We have to have enough grit to overcome and be more effective. We’ve grown this much. I know we will continue to develop and grow.”
The Lady Miners have a busy week ahead as they host Ashdown and Mena at home on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, hitting the road to Waldron on Thursday, all matches going toward 4A West play.