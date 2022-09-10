BAUXITE LOGO

After a high of upsetting the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras last week to move to 2-1 in the 4A West Conference, the Bauxite Lady Miners volleyball team went to a low this past Thursday in more league play vs. the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers on the road. The Badgers would sweep Bauxite 3-0, though the scores stayed close for the most part, like many of the Lady Miners previous losses. Bauxite moved to 2-6 overall, 2-2 in conference play after Thursday’s loss.