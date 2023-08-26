STAR CITY – Falling hard to the Star City Bulldogs in last year’s season-opener 49-14 at home, the Bauxite Miners returned the favor on Friday, edging the Bulldogs 17-14 in Star City.
“That was a lot of fun to go down to their place and beat them,” Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry said. “Watching our kids fight to the end the way they did. They stuck together. It was really good.”
Originally scheduled for a 7 p.m., the game was pushed back to 8 due to excessive heat.
“It was a grind,” Perry said. “Our defense did great. All of our kids fought really hard. It was very, very hot, humid, it was hard to catch the ball on offense with the humidity in the air, the sweat. We stopped the run pretty well, got a couple turnovers. It was a good away victory against a really good program.”
The Miners (1-0) would get the scoring started in this one in the first quarter when senior quarterback Hudson Chandler hit junior Ryan Hoskins for a touchdown on an out route to put the Miners up 7-0 after senior Jordan Young’s point-after.
“It kind of hit him (Hoskins) funny, he tipped it up and he caught it again,” Perry explained. “He kind of ran through a tackle or two and scored.”
It wasn’t long after when Young made it a 10-0 game in the first frame with a 30-yard field goal. That 10-0 score would hold until halftime.
Bauxite’s fortunes would change early in the third quarter when the Bulldogs got an opportunistic bounce to pick off a pass and run it back to the Miner 20, scoring shortly after that to make it a 10-7 game.
“We got the ball, had a couple of bad plays in a row,” Perry said. “Threw it up and actually connected with our receiver, but it bounced off of him and their safety picked it up off the bounce. It was a good effort play on their part. The humidity, wet hands made it tough to catch the ball for both teams.”
The Miners weren’t finished, though, as senior Walt Duncan, on the very next possession, took the rock 60 yards down the left side to pay dirt to make it a 17-7 Bauxite lead.
But, the Bulldogs (0-1) responded again with a score to make it 17-14 after three. The Miner defense would dig in after that and silence Star City the rest of the way.
“They sustained a little bit of a drive and scored on us, and after that it was a defensive game,” Perry said. “We were struggling to get much going on offense, but we were shutting them down pretty good on defense. That offense is tough to stop. They’ll take every inch you give them. Hats off to those guys, for sure.
“It kind of got hot there for a minute with both teams scoring, and then it just fizzled out for both teams after that. The defense came through the whole game. They got a lot of stops, turnovers, so it was very exciting. Bauxite always has great defense.”
The Miners return home this Friday to host the Monticello Billies. The Billies fell 35-12 to Fordyce at home last night.