TAYLOR SHELTON

Bauxite junior Taylor Shelton sets in a sweep over Harmony Grove in Bauxite Monday. Shelton had four aces and nine assists in a 3-0 sweep over the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Miners hit the road to Hot Springs Thursday to take on Fountain Lake.

 

BAUXITE – Playing in a rivalry match against Saline County opponent Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals Monday, the Bauxite Lady Miners swept their way to a 3-0 victory at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite to improve to 3-2 on the season after competing in Spikefest in Little Rock this past Saturday. The Lady Cards drop to 1-2 on the season. 

JACKLYN PRICE

Bauxite sophomore Jacklyn Price makes a pass in a 3-0 sweep over the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals Monday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. 
ABIGAIL JONES

Harmony Grove sophomore Abigail Jones spikes a ball against the Bauxite Lady Miners Monday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. 

