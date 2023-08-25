BAUXITE – After a 7-4 record last year, the Bauxite Miners kick the new football season off tonight on the road against the Star City Bulldogs. The Miners will try to get a little revenge on the Bulldogs as Star City handled Bauxite 49-14 in the season-opener last year. It’s a different year, though, and the Miners are picked to win the 4-4A Conference, per Hooten’s, with Star City picked fourth in the 8-4A. 

BAUXITE MINERS LOGO