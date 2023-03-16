SKYLAR HOYT

Bauxite junior Skylar Hoyt catches a ball in a game earlier this season. Hoyt had six RBIs in a 12-7 win over Little Rock Christian to open 5-4A Conference play Tuesday in Bauxite. 

BAUXITE – The Bauxite Lady Miners ended a short two-game losing streak Tuesday, taking down Little Rock Christian 12-7 at home to open 5-4A Conference action, improving to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in league.

