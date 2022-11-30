CORNELIUS REED

Bauxite senior Cornelius Reed, 1, puts up a shot in a game last week. Reed scored a team-high 17 points in a 51-48 win over Woodlawn Monday in the first round of the Bill Gibbs Memorial Monday in Haskell. 

After finishing 1-1 in the Fountain Lake Classic last week in Hot Springs (47-36 loss to Baptist Prep and 54-47 win over Perryville), the Bauxite Miners would hold on for a 51-48 victory over the Woodlawn Bears Monday in the first round of the Bill Gibbs Memorial at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. 