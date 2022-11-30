Bauxite senior Cornelius Reed, 1, puts up a shot in a game last week. Reed scored a team-high 17 points in a 51-48 win over Woodlawn Monday in the first round of the Bill Gibbs Memorial Monday in Haskell.
After finishing 1-1 in the Fountain Lake Classic last week in Hot Springs (47-36 loss to Baptist Prep and 54-47 win over Perryville), the Bauxite Miners would hold on for a 51-48 victory over the Woodlawn Bears Monday in the first round of the Bill Gibbs Memorial at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell.
“We pulled it out Monday night in HG tournament,” Bauxite Coach Brandon Kelly said. “It was a typical first game back from a holiday. We looked sluggish but did enough good things overall to get a win, but really struggled with scoring early in the game.
“Missed some open shots at the basket and had some good looks from the perimeter, just couldn’t get our shots to fall. We’re battling some injuries and sickness right now and haven’t played with a healthy team since we played Cutter.”
Bauxite senior Cornelius Reed led the way with 17 points in the game, including seven in the opening frame to help the Miners to a 16-9 first-quarter lead over Woodlawn. Neither team was hot in the second quarter, but Bauxite outscored the Bears by one to take a 24-16 lead into the half.
The Miners (5-1) went cold in the third quarter with just six points allowing Woodlawn to get back in it, but Bauxite still led 30-26 going into the final quarter. Both offenses got hot in the final frame as Bauxite sophomore Mark Banks led the Miners with nine points in the fourth, including 3 of 4 from the foul line. Sophomore Carter Temple scored six in the quarter and was 2 of 2 from the charity stripe.
“Mark Banks hit some key free throws down the stretch to give us the lead late,” Kelly explained.
Temple finished with 12 points, with all nine of Banks points coming in the fourth. Junior Charlie Rogers and sophomore Ty Summerhill both had four points each, senior Mitchell Baker had three and junior Landon Summerhill had two.
“One bright spot is we have some guys coming off the bench giving quality minutes,” Kelly said. “One in particular is Ty Summerhill; he’s the kind of kid that comes in and isn’t going to hurt you. Great listener, works extremely hard and is very coachable. He always seems to be in the right spot. We’ve had production from multiple guys off the bench but he stands out to me from Monday night.
“Some things we need to fix before conference play is we’ve got to a better job controlling our defensive effort from game to game. We have kids that can score but if we can’t defend, we’ll struggle in this new league. We spend the most time in practice on defensive breakdown so I’m a little frustrated that that is the part of our game that’s lacking. We’re on the right track so far but we have to be better on both sides of the ball if we’re going to have a chance to compete in this league.”
The Miners will play in the semifinals of the Bill Gibbs Memorial on Thursday, taking on Mt. Vernon/Enola at 5:45 p.m. in Haskell. The winner will play in the tournament title game Saturday at 7:15 p.m., with the loser playing in the third-place game Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
Bauxite begins 5-4A Conference play against Lisa Academy West on Tuesday, Dec. 6, “so we’re running out of time to get things right,” Kelly said.