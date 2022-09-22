A week after getting edged by the Lamar Warriors on the road, 28-21, to suffer their first 4-4A Conference loss, the Bauxite Miners will take on a team the Warriors defeated to start conference two weeks ago, the Dover Pirates. The Miners look for a win on homecoming at The Pit in Bauxite on Friday.
Bauxite hosts Pirates on homecoming
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
