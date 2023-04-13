MADDIE KATE WATSON

Bauxite sophomore Maddie Kate Watson, 31, competes in a 1-0 win over the Hope Lady Bobcats Tuesday on the road.

HOPE – The Bauxite Lady Miners kept pace in the 4A South Conference, holding on to a 1-0 victory over the Hope Lady Bobcats Tuesday on the road. The win puts the Lady Miners at 7-1-1 overall, 3-0-1 in the South, which is tied for top spot with the De Queen Lady Leopards, which Bauxite tied 0-0 last week. 

Tags

Recommended for you