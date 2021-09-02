BRADEN ARNOLD

Bauxite senior receiver Braden Arnold carries a couple tacklers after a catch in last week’s 37-0 win over the Riverview Raiders on the road. The Miners continue play Friday, hosting the Monticello Billies at “The Pit” in Bauxite. 

After opening the season with a shutout over the Riverview Raiders on the road, the Bauxite Miners welcome the Monticello Billies to "The Pit" Friday in Bauxite. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 