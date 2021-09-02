After opening the season with a shutout over the Riverview Raiders on the road, the Bauxite Miners welcome the Monticello Billies to "The Pit" Friday in Bauxite. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
