Basketball season is just around the corner and Head Coach Brandon Kelly and the Bauxite Miners basketball team are looking to come back from a tough season last year where they finished 1-22 and winless in conference play.
“We struggled, we had a lot of guys graduate the year before that,” said Kelly.
Kelly said two years ago the team had a strong group of seniors and that last year’s team was young and inexperienced.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump. We were in a lot of games and had a chance to win a lot of games,” said Kelly.
Kelly said he admired the team, though, as they always played hard.
“One thing about last year is those kids played extremely hard. That group I had last year were hard workers,” he said.
This year, Bauxite will be an older and more experienced team and Kelly thinks that will show on the court.
Kelly mentioned Bino Stevens, a student who transferred from Bauxite after his freshman year, but has now moved back. He said Stevens is a solid player who is athletic and can score well.
“His ability to score is top-notch,” said Kelly.
He also said that Cornelius Reed, another senior transfer, is showing promise. Kelly said he expects Reed to be a leader on the court.
“He sees the floor well and makes the players around him better,” said Kelly.
Kelly added that they also have a strong group of sophomores, calling them the most talented class he’s had since he started the job at Bauxite five years ago.
This season, the Miners are in a new conference, the 4-4A.
This is Kelly’s fifth season in Bauxite but his first season in a different conference.
“The last four years we were in the same conference so I knew what to expect, the conference we had been in, there were some very good athletes,” said the coach.
Kelly said he feels like their previous conference was more athletic, but that 4-4A might have more experienced basketball players.
He said the schedule looks tough but has confidence his team’s experience can keep them competitive in the conference.
“We had almost everybody from last year coming back, we only graduated three seniors,” said Kelly.
The coach said that one of their biggest assets this season will be leadership on the floor, the bench and the locker room.
The Miners will open their season at home in a rivalry game against the Harmony Grove Cardinals.
Kelly coached at Harmony Grove early in his career and the Head Coach of Harmony Grove, Andy Brakebill, has coached at Bauxite. Kelly said that he and Brakebill are good friends and he is looking forward to the game.
“It’s a great school district, just across the river. Opening with a rivalry game the atmosphere will be really good. Our guys are hungry to play,” said Kelly.
Senior this season seeing action last year are Mitchell Baker, Colton Stoops and Tristan Heidelberg.
Kelly said his players are excited for the season to start and so is he.
“These guys have been working really hard,” said Kelly.
The first game of the season will be played Thursday in Bauxite and will tipoff at 7 p.m. for the nonconference rivalry game.