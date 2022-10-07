Bauxite SD Logo

On a five-match win streak going into Tuesday’s 4A West Conference matchup against the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras on the road, the Bauxite Lady Miners would come up short. Bauxite defeated Fountain Lake in their first matchup and beat the Cobras 25-18 in Tuesday’s first set. But the Lady Cobras came back to take 25-18, 25-13 and 25-16 decisions at home to take control of the second spot in league action behind 11-0 Mena.