LONOKE – Starting 5-4A Conference play 1-2, the Bauxite Lady Miners have now won five straight, including their past two conference games. Taking on the Lonoke Lady Jackrabbits on the road Tuesday and tied 42-42 going into the final quarter, the Lady Miners put up an excellent fourth to claim a 68-55 victory over Lonoke. The win puts Bauxite at 16-5 overall, 3-2 and in third place in league action behind Heber Springs (5-0) and Clinton (4-0).
Bauxite pulls away late on road
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
