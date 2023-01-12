LAYLA PATRICK

Bauxite senior Layla Patrick, 23, puts up a shot in a 68-55 win over Lonoke on the road Tuesday. Patrick scored 10 points in the win. 

LONOKE – Starting 5-4A Conference play 1-2, the Bauxite Lady Miners have now won five straight, including their past two conference games. Taking on the Lonoke Lady Jackrabbits on the road Tuesday and tied 42-42 going into the final quarter, the Lady Miners put up an excellent fourth to claim a 68-55 victory over Lonoke. The win puts Bauxite at 16-5 overall, 3-2 and in third place in league action behind Heber Springs (5-0) and Clinton (4-0). 