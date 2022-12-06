GRACIE HILL

Bauxite senior Gracie Hill puts up a shot in a 58-25 victory over the Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers Saturday in the Bill Gibbs Memorial consolation game at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. 

After missing out on the Bill Gibbs Memorial championship game with a loss to 2A powerhouse Mt Vernon/Enola in Thursday’s semifinals, the Bauxite Lady Miners would take their aggression out on the Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers in Saturday’s third-place game. Bauxite blew out Murfreesboro 58-25 to move to 10-2 on the season. 

