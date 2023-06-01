BAUXITE – Bauxite Lady Miners basketball Coach Greg Chenault made the most of his two seasons at the helm, but will be heading west in the state after officially accepting the head-coaching job as the boys basketball coach at Russellville High School on Tuesday. In fact, two Chenaults will be leaving Bauxite as cheer coach and teacher Karen Chenault also departs for Russellville. 

GREG CHENAULT

Greg Chenault

Tags

Recommended for you