JAYDEN KHAMIS

Bauxite sophomore Jayden Khamis competes in a 2-1 win over the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers Tuesday in Arkadelphia. Khamis scored her first career goal in the win.

The Bauxite soccer teams split with the Arkadelphia Badgers and Lady Badgers this past Tuesday, with the Lady Miners taking victory and Miners falling in 4A South Conference play. Full story is in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.