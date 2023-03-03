BAUXITE – The Bauxite soccer teams started the season off well taking a sweep over the Lonoke Jackrabbits at The Pit in Bauxite Monday. The Lady Miners began with a bang shutting out the Lady Rabbits 11-0, while the Miners were down early, but came back for a 3-2 win.
Bauxite soccer sweeps to start season
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
