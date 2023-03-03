HUNTER CHATELAIN

Bauxite senior Hunter Chatelain, 10, competes in a 3-2 win over Lonoke in the season opener Monday at The Pit in Bauxite. 

BAUXITE – The Bauxite soccer teams started the season off well taking a sweep over the Lonoke Jackrabbits at The Pit in Bauxite Monday. The Lady Miners began with a bang shutting out the Lady Rabbits 11-0, while the Miners were down early, but came back for a 3-2 win.

BAUXITE LADIES

The Bauxite Lady Miners soccer squad celebrate their 11-0 win over Lonoke in the season-opening match at The Pit in Bauxite on Monday. Story on page 8. 

 

