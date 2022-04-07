BAUXITE SOCCER GIRLS

The Bauxite Lady Miners celebrate after a 1-0 victory over the Robinson Senators Tuesday in Little Rock. It was Bauxite’s third straight victory improving the Lady Miners to 2-0 in 4A South Conference play.

The Bauxite Lady Miners took a 1-0 victory over the Robinson Lady Senators, with the Miners falling 7-4 in 4A South Conference play this past Tuesday. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

