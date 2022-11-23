BAUXITE MINERS LOGO

The Bauxite Lady Miners got off to a slow start Friday at Fred Dawson Gym, but came back with a vengeance to claim a 72-56 victory over the Hot Springs Lady Trojans in Bauxite. The win moves Bauxite to 6-0 on the season as the Lady Miners played Baptist Prep in the Fountain Lake Classic Monday afternoon and wrap the Classic today at noon against Perryville. 