ALYSIA GARNER

Bauxite sophomore Alysia Garner, right, spikes the ball in a match earlier this season. The  Lady Miners swept the Ashdown Lady Panthers Monday in Bauxite.

Though it wasn’t as clean as Bauxite Coach Dave Carter wanted, the Lady Miners would come away with a 3-0 sweep over 4A West Conference foe Ashdown Lady Panthers at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite Monday. The Lady Miners played top team Mena, a perfect 6-0 in league play, at home Tuesday night with results coming in Thursday’s edition.