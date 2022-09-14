Though it wasn’t as clean as Bauxite Coach Dave Carter wanted, the Lady Miners would come away with a 3-0 sweep over 4A West Conference foe Ashdown Lady Panthers at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite Monday. The Lady Miners played top team Mena, a perfect 6-0 in league play, at home Tuesday night with results coming in Thursday’s edition.
On Monday, the Lady Miners swept Ashdown 25-20, 25-9 and 25-23.
“Up and down,” Carter said of the match. “That’s been our season. Against Ashdown it was kinda down, then really up, and flat. A win is a win and I am always glad when these ladies get a win.”
The victory puts Bauxite at 3-6 overall, 3-2 in the West, 2.5 games behind Mena and one game behind second-place Magnolia and Fountain Lake, with Bauxite beating the Lady Cobras in upset fashion last week.
Carter said the 25-9 win in the second game is where he wants to see his Lady Miners playing consistently.
“The second set we played the way we are capable of playing by doing what we were supposed to do, when we needed to do it and the right way it should be done,” he said. “That’s where we have to get to as a team in every set. We see flashes; now we must grow to do it consistently.”
The Lady Miners were solid at the service line on Monday, committing only three errors, with senior libero Bryley Bowman leading the way with two of the team’s five aces.
“Our serve game was on-point again,” Carter said. “I felt coming into the season we could push teams out of their offense with our serve, and we did that again. We also sided out stronger, which is encouraging.”
Senior Lexi Bright led the way with nine kills, with junior Kaci West adding five kills and a team-leading four blocks, but no other Lady Miner had a full block on the night, something they have to get better at.
“We are still not pressuring the net enough,” Carter explained. “We only have 14 blocks all year. That’s just simply not getting it done. We are capable of getting blocks, or getting down the net faster, or getting vertical above the tape more to put pressure on opposing hitters. That’s a shade more than one and a half block per game. Unacceptable.”
The good thing for Bauxite, though, is the back-row defense picks up, or digs up, the Lady Miner play. Bowman led the way with 19 digs, with sophomore Taylor Shelton adding 10, junior Madison Brown seven and Bright six digs.
“Thankfully our defense is tremendous,” Carter said, “and able to get touches on so many attacks that come over the net. Bryley and Brown and Shelton just dig and dig. Their effort is outstanding. We need to match that at the net.”
Junior setter Alyssa Hastings led the way with 13 assists, with Shelton adding seven, while sophomore Karlie Heffernan had four kills, and sophomore Alysia Garner, Bowman, Shelton and sophomore Addysen Burchfield had two kills each.
Tuesday’s match was most likely a tough one with the Bearcats coming to Bauxite.
“Mena comes to town and that’s always a big one,” Carter said. “They’re rolling in No. 1 yet again. Each season we achieve a new milestone here as Lady Miners, and I expect that to continue. With every little step forward, we are moving closer to higher achievement.”