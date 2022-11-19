The Bauxite Miners boys and girls varsity basketball teams swept the Caddo Hills Indians in back-to-back games on Thursday night. The Lady Miners played a close game against the Indians, winning 58-53. Senior Gracie McDade led the team in scoring with 20 points, followed by freshman Kennedy Ballard, who scored 16 points. The Miners were without leading scorer Abby Beene, who missed the game due to illness.
“We knew it would take a team effort to get it done while not at full capacity,” said Lady Miners Head Coach Greg Chenault.
The boys dominated their opponents with a 69-32 victory. Senior Bino Stevens led the boys with 15 points to go 3-0 on the season, matching last year’s win total just three games in.
The Lady Miners (5-0) held the lead for nearly the entire game against the Indians. The only time they lost it was for a brief period in the first quarter when they went down 8-7. Once they regained the lead with a 3-pointer from McDade, the Lady Miners never looked back. They ended the first quarter with a nine-point lead, 23-14.
Caddo Hills started the second quarter on a 4-0, but the Lady Miners responded to maintain their lead. With four minutes left in the period, Bauxite had a 10-point lead, 30-20. The Indians would cut into that lead just a little before the end of the half. The first half ended with a score of 34-28 with Bauxite in the lead.
Things got as close as they would get all night in the third, at one point the Indians cut the Lady Miners lead down to just two points, but Bauxite would quickly respond with back to back 3-pointers of their own, to extend their lead to to eight, 46-38.
“So happy that she returned from an ankle sprain with an outstanding performance,” Chenault said of McDade. “Her two 3-pointers in the third quarter set the game apart on a night where we shot the ball poorly.”By the time the this quarter ended, the score was 48-42. The fourth quarter bas a back-and-forth exchange, but the Lady Miners would finish the job winning the game 58-53.
“Credit to Caddo HIll’s for playing their tails off,” Chenault said. “They shot over 50 percent from (the field) and 14 of 15 at the free throw line. A credit to them and their staff. We have to improve defensively, however. We simply can’t give up 53 points.”
Following McDade’s 20 and Ballard’s 16, 15 in the first half, was Gracie Hill’s eight points, after returning from the flu, Stephanie Rico’s six and Layla Patrick’s five.
The Miners (3-0) had their way with their opponents in Thursday’s nightcap in a dominant performance over the Caddo Hills Indians. It looked like it would be a close game in the first quarter which ended with a score of 12-12. The second quarter was a completely different story, with the Miners out scoring their opponents 20-3 in the period, behind two 3-pointers from Stevens. The first half ended with a 32-15, Miner advantage. The Indians scored more in the third period but so did the Miners, outscoring their opponents 24-12 in the third quarter. By this point, the Miners had a 29-point lead and the game was beginning to resemble a blowout. The Miners started the last quarter of the night off with an eight-point run, going up 65-27. The Indians scored just three more points for the rest of the night and the final score of the game was 69-32, a dominant 37-point win for the home team.
Junior Landon Summerhill matched his number with 13 points and senior Cornelius Reed had 10 to put three in double digits. Senior Kevin Persyns had six, with sophomores Andrew Beene and Ty Summerhill adding four points apiece.
The Miners will travel next week for the Fountain Lake Classic. The Lady Miners will take on Baptist Prep Monday at 2:40 p.m., and on Tuesday will play Perryville at noon.