GRACIE MCDADE

Bauxite senior Gracie McDade, 11, puts up a shot in a 58-53 win over Caddo Hills Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. McDade scored 20 points to lead the Lady Miners. 

The Bauxite Miners boys and girls varsity basketball teams swept the Caddo Hills Indians in back-to-back games on Thursday night. The Lady Miners played a close game against the Indians, winning 58-53. Senior Gracie McDade led the team in scoring with 20 points, followed by freshman Kennedy Ballard, who scored 16 points. The Miners were without leading scorer Abby Beene, who missed the game due to illness.

LANDON SUMMERHILL

Bauxite junior Landon Summerhill, 13, takes a shot in a 69-32 win over Caddo Hills Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Summerhill scored 13 points in the win. 