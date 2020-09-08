After suffering their first loss (3-2) of the year against 3A state defending champion Episcopal on Tuesday, the Bauxite Lady Miners got back in the win column Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. The Lady Miners celebrated senior night with a 3-0 sweep over the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers, though that sweep didn’t come easily. Bauxite edged Arkadelphia 25-23 and 26-24 in the first two sets before pulling away with a 25-17 victory in the third and final set to open 4A West Conference play.
“It was great to get a win in our first conference game of the season,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said. “Arkadelphia is so well coached and competitive. We struggled to get the ball down at times because they are so scrappy and quick. We had to grind it out all night trying to find our rhythm.
“I love that we kept pushing, kept working on our transition which led to some good things and eventually the ability to pull out very close sets and then win. The girls have faced some adversity this week on and off the court, yet have shown continued maturity and desire to improve. I feel good about the place we are in as a team with so little time to work during the summer.”
Bauxite sophomore setter Kayla Bubbus had a big game leading the Lady Miners with 36 assists, adding two kills and two aces, while junior hitter Lindsey Cross also had a huge night with 16 kills, an 84 percent kill rate and two blocks. Junior Haley Howard added nine kills, a team-leading four aces, half of Bauxite’s eight, and two digs.
“Bubbus again played a consistent match spreading the ball around the entire court,” Carter said. “She’s played more like an upperclassman than a sophomore. Cross had a good night of finding the floor on the attack and Howard stepped up with solid back-row attacks at key points in sets.”
Bauxite junior Jaylin Rhoades added six kills, with sophomore Lexi Bright coming in with four. Senior libero Riley Larkin had two aces and two digs.
“Rhoades and Bright contributed quality attacks, as well,” Carter said. “We did a better job of receiving serves. We have more room to improve in our passing game as we aren’t staying in system enough, but we’re getting better with the first pass and that’s what I wanted to see.”
The Lady Miners improve to 2-1 on the season, 1-0 in league play, and celebrated senior night early this year due to the coronavirus COVID-19 and the fact the season could be called off at any time because of the virus.
“It was nice to get a conference win while honoring our seniors,” Carter said. “Like many schools, we moved our senior celebration up in the season just in case we aren’t able to do that late is the season.
“Bauxite is only in its fifth season of varsity competition, so recognizing Riley Larkin, Paige Byrd and Lexi Ryan as the first volleyball players to compete in each season of seventh through 12th grades of volleyball was special. Madalyn Wright (new to the team this year) was also recognized as a Lady Miner senior.”
The Lady Miners play next on Thursday, traveling to Malvern to take on the Lady Leopards for more conference action.