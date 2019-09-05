The Bauxite Lady Miners suffered a tough loss this past Tuesday in Little Rock, falling 3-0 to the Episcopal Lady Wildcats in nonconference play. Bauxite lost 25-11, 25-16 and 25-7 for the sweep and dropped to 0-2 on the young season.
“Episcopal is a highly talented team with tremendous skills and plenty of height,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said. “Coach Monty Smith does a fine job getting his team ready to play. They attacked from every position and defended our attacks successfully.”
Sophomore Lindsey Cross led the Lady Miners with three kills and three blocks, while senior Bree Hardin added three blocks as well. Sophomore Harmony Houston had two blocks.
“We’re still growing as a team and continue to play increasingly well,” Carter began, “but we just couldn’t overcome. I am pleased to have begun our year against tough competition. We are better prepared to begin our conference matches next week.”
The Lady Miners head back to Little Rock on Tuesday to face the Mills Lady Comets to begin 4A West Conference action.