Though it was far from perfect, the Bauxite Lady Miners kept their win streak alive with a 3-1 victory over the Camden Fairview Lady Cardinals. The Lady Miners handled the Lady Cards for the most part, winning 25-16 and 25-18 before dropping a close 26-24 decision. Bauxite wrapped the match with a 25-18 victory for their fourth straight win, putting the Lady Miners at 7-7, .500 for the first time this season, and a more important 7-3 in the 4A West, currently third behind 9-0 Mena and 7-2 Fountain Lake.
Bauxite takes 4th in a row
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
