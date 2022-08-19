The Bauxite Lady Miners have had a great run the past two seasons, setting Bauxite records with 14 wins each season and making the state tournament both years, finishing 28-14 overall and 19-9 in conference play in that span. In fact, the Lady Miners have been getting better each year since Coach Dave Carter took over in the 2018 - 2019 school year.
The Lady Miners will have a different look, though, this season, despite returning four starters. Bauxite lost All-State selections Lindsey Cross, now playing for the Little Rock Trojans, and Haley Howard, who was offered by two schools to play at the next level, and also lost senior Jaylin Rhoades, inking with Central Baptist College and also earning All-Conference last year, not to mention other key seniors.
“We graduated six seniors and five of them contributed a lot,” Carter explained. “We lost a lot of firepower.”
But, Bauxite does return some experience, including four starters, in senior All-Conference libero Bryley Bowman and senior All-Conference hitter Lexi Bright, along with both of the Lady Miners setters – junior All-Conference selection Alyssa Hastings and sophomore Taylor Shelton.
“We’re returning four starters who have put in good summer work and are ready to go,” Carter said.
Bowman led the Lady Miners with 150 digs last season, with 31 service aces.
“Bryley Bowman is returning and will be our libero again this year,” Carter said. “She’s going to play a big role for us.”
With Cross, Howard and Rhodes all gone, Bright will have to be big at the net as she is the leading returning Lady Miner in kills (87) and blocks (24).
“She did not serve for us in the rotation last year but likely will this year, and is going to play a lot of defense, as well,” Carter said of Bright. “She’ll play outside, she’ll play defense and serve. Her primary focus will be attack the ball, kill the ball.”
Another huge aspect leading to Lady Miners success this year is they return Hastings and Shelton at setter. Shelton led the way with 337 assists, adding 38 digs last season, with Hastings not far behind with 325 assists and 39 digs.
“That’s key,” Carter said of having his setters return. “I don’t know if I prefer to run the type of offense we do with two setters, but we’ve got two solid setters. They’ve got experience and both of them just like to compete. They’re going to get the ball and put it up in the air. We lost some firepower, but if the the other team can’t get the ball down on you, they can’t score. They’ve embraced that.
“Having those returning starters is good. Their experience and competition is already apparent. They’re out there leading practices.”
Carter also expects third and final senior McKinley Benish to step up her game since last season.
“McKinley Benish played reserve the first two years and McKinley has been a very pleasant surprise for us this year,” the Coach said. “Something clicked and she’s probably going to be our primary net defender and play right side. She’s played some very solid ball in camps, so that solidifies our main defender against the opposition’s primary hitter.”
After suffering ankle injuries last season, junior Madison Brown looks to see a lot of time on the court this year.
“Madison Brown is a defender that’s stepping up,” Carter said. “She’s healthy and it’s quite apparent to me and Bryley that those two next to each other is a good combination. They’re playing some really good defense.
“I don’t know how competitive we’re going to be as far as wins and losses, but what I do like so far is the veterans are leading and holding their teammates accountable,” Carter said. “They’re playing competitive ball, but we’ve got some holes to fill.”
Carter said sophomore Alysia Garner has “came in and got up to speed really quick,” and sophomore middle Karlie Heffernan “has taken a big leap from where she was last year,” according to the Coach. Carter also mentioned juniors Kaci West and Rachel Barnett, and sophomores Hunter Britt and Maddie Watson also competing for playing time.
“We’ve had some sophomores and juniors fighting hard for positions,” Carter said. “I like the attitudes I see, the questions they’re asking and the effort. We’ve just got to play a little ball to see who is going to step up and fill those holes.”
Carter also said junior Brae Page will play somewhere, just not knowing exactly where his athletic utility player will fit in at.
“She’s a good hitter,” he said. “She can set and can play defense. I think Brae is going to play some roles, the question is where it’s going to be.
“I’m real pleased with the eagerness the younger players are showing.”
Just like last season, Carter expects the Mena Lady Bearcats, 28-2-2 overall and 14-0 in conference, to be at the top of the standings again this season, but also said Bauxite, with some other squads, should compete for the top four spots to qualify for the state tourney again this year.
“Mena, year in and year out, is probably the favorite,” Carter explained. “Coach (Brad) Lyle runs a tremendous program from seventh grade up. Camden and Magnolia have new coaches again, creating instability. Fountain Lake lost Sophie Skinner, a DI setter who carried that team, but looked good at camp.
“We could be top two, three, to top five. We might develop and get hot and make a run. Arkadelphia will be up there. Malvern is young but athletic. Don’t know about Ashdown or Waldron (new to the 4A West) … could surprise. We have a chance to qualify for state.”
Despite the big losses to graduation, Carter believes the program is going in the right direction.
“This year we came into to the season having more girls in the program than we’ve had in the seven years the program has been at Bauxite,” he said. “You can develop players with that. I’m excited we’re able to come back after losing some high-quality players to graduation that we’re still competing and learning, and playing at a crisp level.
“We’ve got a long way to go if we’re going to make state, but I don’t expect to take a huge drop in our level. I think we have a chance. I’m proud of the girls for trusting the coaches. We have a chance to have a very fun season.”
The Lady Miners kick off the year on Monday, hosting the Episcopal Wildcats in nonconference play before traveling to Malvern to start league action Tuesday.