LEXI BRIGHT

Bauxite senior Lexi Bright serves during the Black and Gray game recently. Bright is Bauxite’s returning leader in kills and blocks going into this season.

The Bauxite Lady Miners have had a great run the past two seasons, setting Bauxite records with 14 wins each season and making the state tournament both years, finishing 28-14 overall and 19-9 in conference play in that span. In fact, the Lady Miners have been getting better each year since Coach Dave Carter took over in the 2018 - 2019 school year.

BRYLEY BOWMAN

Bauxite senior libero Bryley Bowman dives for a dig in the Black and Gray game recently. Bowman, earning All-Conference last year, will lead the Lady Miners defensive effort again this year.