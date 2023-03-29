KATIE WELLS

Bauxite junior Katie Wells takes a cut in a 16-4 win over the Quitman Lady Bulldogs Monday in Quitman. Wells had three hits in the win. 

QUITMAN – The Bauxite Lady Miners pounded out 20 hits in a 16-4 rout over he Quitman Lady Bulldogs on the road in nonconference play Monday, improving to 9-3 on the season going into this past Tuesday’s 5-4A Conference affair at Robinson. 

